Lady Cougar Softball announces slate for Grand Slam Jam

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 3:51 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball Program will host its annual preseason tournament, the Grand Slam Jam, on Saturday Feb. 9, at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. The Grand Slam Jam will welcome 16 high school programs from across the state with the first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m. Games will continue throughout the day with the final match-ups scheduled for 5 p.m. A full concession stand will be available, and the cost of admission is $7.

Along with Colleton County, the following high school softball programs will be competing in event: Colleton Prep Academy, Stratford, Hanahan, West Ashley, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Beaufort, Hilton Head, Ashley Ridge, South Aiken, Battery Creek, Estill, Sumter, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Oceanside and Edisto High School.

Colleton County will face Hanahan High School at 11 a.m., Ashley Ridge at 1 p.m., Sumter at 3 p.m. and South Aiken at 5 p.m.

Colleton Prep is scheduled to take on Oceanside High School at 10 a.m., Bamberg at 12 noon, Stratford at 2 p.m. and Edisto at 4 p.m.