Kenneth McDonald | Obituaries

Kenneth McDonald

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Charles Kenneth McDonald, 87, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday afternoon, January 19, 2019.

A son of the late James Kye McDonald and the late Lillie Mae Fowler McDonald, he was born September 28, 1931, in Vidalia, Georgia.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, January 22, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend James W. Williams, Jr. and The Reverend James Day officiating. Entombment will follow in Glendale Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.