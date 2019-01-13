Just keep on praising, praying and waiting! | Faith

Circumstances can sometimes come into our lives that hit us like bombshells. Some of us handle them well; whereas, some do not.

How we deal with these “bombshells” in our lives is all about our relationship with God. Know God, know peace. Little prayer, little power. No prayer, no power. Much prayer, much power!

Adversity is going to come into our lives, but we cannot stand still and let Satan take away our power. Oh, Satan can make us resort to a “pity party” if we allow him to do so. We must remember that Satan only has the power that we give him. Almighty God is in control, and we must believe that in order to get through times when things blow up in our faces and try to make us think it is all over. Absolutely not!

Nothing is ever over until God says it is over. He has the final word. Look at what I Chronicles 29:11 (ESV) says about the power and majesty of God: “Yours, O Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the victory and the majesty, for all that is in the heavens and in the earth is yours. Yours is the kingdom, O Lord, and you are exalted as head above all.” We better know it (according to the young folks’ terminology)!

Therefore, when trouble besets you, just keep on praising Him, praying, and waiting!

Now, this is so much easier said than done, but I am a living witness that it can be done. I have been through some situations that made my hair stand up on my neck, but do you know what? God brought me through unscathed! It’s not how hot the temperature is in the fire; it’s all about who is in the fire with you! Hey Glooorrryyy! I feel like preaching this morning. Let me tell you one of the reasons why.

Last Sunday afternoon, I started feeling so bad physically. I had a terrible upset stomach just out of nowhere. Then a small inner voice spoke to me and said, “Praise Him anyhow!” I told Satan to get behind me, just to leave me alone. I closed my bedroom and bathroom doors and turned on my gospel music. The first song that I tuned into was “My Soul has been Anchored in the Lord” by Douglas Miller. What a Hallelujah good time I had between Jesus and me for about 30 minutes or more!

I praised God as I have not been able to do since Dec. 14, 2018. I poured out my very soul to Him because I cannot and will not give up. I just couldn’t hold my peace. What the devil meant for bad that Sunday afternoon, God turned it around and made it all good. Thank you, Jesus!

God told me that it is going to be all right. However, I have to wait on Him to move. That is the most challenging part — the wait. God said He will come, and I believe that He will. I asked Him to just give me the patience to wait.

John 18:36 (ESV) says, “Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world.’”

As I write this article, I am listening to Sis. Dorothy Moore’s song, “What Is This?” What a testimony about not being ashamed to praise God, no matter what, and how to love your enemy even though you know you have been done wrong! In the song, she says at one point, “What is this/make me wanna run on anyhow/whatever it is/I just can’t hold my peace.”

Sometimes man can try to make you feel lower than you ever felt in your life, but you have to love him anyway and keep on praising God. You have to show man that his arms are too short to box with God, and that God’s got your back, no matter the situation!

I invite you to listen to Sis. Moore’s beautiful testimony, especially if you are going through something right now where the outcome seems so bleak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe6hxDQSivQ.

Remember to praise, pray, and wait! Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)