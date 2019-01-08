Judith Broderick | Obituaries

Judith Broderick

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Judith Brabham Broderick, 56, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday evening, January 4, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born August 6, 1962, while her father was stationed in Portsmouth, Virginia, she was a daughter of Roy Franklin Brabham, Sr. and Hazel McMillan Brabham. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Judith dearly loved children, and was known by many of the neighborhood children as “Grandma”. She liked the outdoors, and possessed a special love for bird watching as well as planting and cultivating her garden each year. Judith was also a great cook and enjoyed visiting with others.

Surviving in addition to her parents of Walterboro are: her husband of thirty-two years, Mr. Riddick Andrew Broderick, Jr.; and two sisters, Cynthia Brabham Williams and her husband Chris of Walterboro and Dawn Brabham of Walterboro. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews whom she adored, Kelli Dellinger and her husband Matt and their children, Owen and Adam, Justin Williams and his wife Crystal and their daughter, Hazel Pearl, Anteus Autlav, and Rachel Leming and her children, Kristen, Gavin, and Emma; and her mother-in-law, Mrs. Thelma DeWitt Broderick. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Franklin Brabham, Jr.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Edgewood Baptist Church, 138 Wildwood Drive, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, January 7, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Rodney Lyons officiating. Interment followed in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.