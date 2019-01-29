Joe Barry | Obituaries

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

ROUND O – Mr. Josiah Thomas Barry, known by all as “Joe”, age 64, entered into rest Tuesday morning, January 29, 2019.

Born April 18, 1954, in Charleston, he was a son of the late William Reid Barry and the late Jo-Jhan Hiott Barry Mire.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon, February 2, 2019, from the graveside at the Barry Family Cemetery, Cottageville Highway, Round O. The family will receive friends during time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony Saturday from 11 o’clock until 12:30pm at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel.