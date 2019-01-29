Jasper Bridge | Obituaries

Jasper “Jack” Bridge

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Walterboro – Mr. Jasper Owen “Jack” Bridge, husband of Judy Smoak Bridge, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. He was 74.

Jack was born in Walterboro August 13, 1944 a son of the late Owen Preston Bridge Jr. and Viola O’Quinn Bridge. He was a 1962 graduate of Walterboro High School, where he played football, basketball, and competed in track for the “Wildcats”. He later graduated from North Greenville Junior College and Greenville Technical College, and joined the South Carolina Army National Guard, serving his country for ten years. Jack was a salesman for Besteel for 18 years, and then became project manager for the Paul Walker Real Estate Company. Jack loved his community, and was a well-known fixture at Dogwood Hills Country Club where he was an avid golfer. He was a staunch supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks. He served on the Colleton County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, and was inducted as a member himself in 2013. Jack was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, and was devoted to his loyal companion, his Lab “Sadie”.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, Jack is survived by his children, Allison B. Griffin (Kevin) and Scott Bridge (Barbara) of Walterboro. There are six grandchildren: Carlyle and Matilyn Griffin, Owen Bridge, Jacob Davidson, and Laurin and Tommy Astin. Jack leaves behind a sister-in-law Delores Thomas (Joe) and two brothers-in-law Edward M. “Ed” Sharp and C. Michael Smoak (Beth). He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Sharp and Jeannine Trefzler. There is a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, January 31, 2019 at 11:00 in the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, with burial following in the Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM at Parker-Rhoden Funeral home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to either the Live Oak Cemetery, or to the First Baptist Church of Walterboro.