Indians sweep last three games to improve to 9-6

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 8:20 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The USC Salkehatchie men’s basketball team improved to 9-6 overall after sweeping their last three games including wins over South Georgia State (85-63), East Georgia State (84-75) and Sandhills (96-86). The Indians fell 80-62 to Daytona State Wednesday Dec. 5 before hitting their stride.

In the road win over South Georgia State Tuesday Dec. 11, Kevin Williamson led the Indians scoring 23 points and collecting eight rebounds. Vince Cole added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Dyshane Murphy had 17 points and six assists. Ahmad Rand had five points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

At home Friday Dec. 14 against East Georgia State, Cole led with 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Murphy had 20 points and six assists and Rand had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Tez Collins added 10 points and four rebounds and Williamson had six points and six rebounds.

In front of a home crowd Saturday Dec. 5 against Sandhills, Salkehatchie’s top performers included Murphy with 21 points, four assists and three steals along with Cole, who also scored 21 points and added three steals and two blocks. Other scoring included a double-double for Rand with 13 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks. Keyon Wesley added 12 points, Kevin Williamson 10 points and five rebounds, Thadd Middleton with nine points and five rebounds and Culver had five points and five rebounds.

The Indians were scheduled to host Richard Bland in the Region X conference opener Tuesday Jan. 8 and Brunswick Community College Saturday Jan. 12.