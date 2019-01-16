Indians off to 2-0 start in Region X

By CINDY CROSBY

The Salkehatchie Indians earned two wins in Region X last week to put them at 11-6 overall and 2-0 in conference play. The Indians opened their region schedule at home Tuesday Jan. 8 in a dominating 90-54 win over Richard Bland, then earned a 107-101 win in overtime against Brunswick Saturday afternoon.

Against Richard Bland, Vince Cole scored 25 points with six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Other scoring included Dyshane Murphy 18 points, three assists; Ahmad Rand eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks; Rod Culver seven points, five rebounds; Abed Abu-Khadier seven points, five assists; and Tez Collins five points, seven rebounds, four assists.

Top performer against Brunswick was Cole who scoring 42 points, captured 10 rebounds and three steals. Other scoring included Kevin Williamson 16 points, 10 rebounds; Tez Collins 15 points, 10 rebounds; Ahmad Rand 10 points, six rebounds, two blocks; and Thaddeus Middleton nine points and six rebounds.

The Indians were scheduled to travel to Caldwell Tech Wednesday Jan. 16.