In order to be great

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 9:02 am

“What you do in the classroom – is not enough. You must do extra on your own time. What you do in the weight room and on the field at practice – is not enough. You must do extra on your own time. You must go above-and-beyond, not because someone else wants you to – but because YOU want to be great. Never let anyone tell you what you can’t do, because all things are possible through Christ who strengthens us.”

– Coach Byron Jerideau

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

It was a special evening for all seven inductees during Friday evening’s Colleton County High School Hall of Fame ceremony. For one of the inductees, Coach Byron Jerideau of the University of Tennessee, the night was especially meaningful as he took a place on the wall alongside several of his own heroes.

“This was an awesome honor,” said Jerideau following Friday’s induction ceremony. “It is a moment I never really thought would come as I grew up looking at a wall with names like Darwin Walker and Norman Hand. This is a true honor to join them on the wall and hopefully, I too can be someone players look up to.”

Jerideau played football for Colleton County High School Football (2006-08) and was named All-Conference (2006, 2007), Post & Courier All-Lowcountry Team (2007), North-South All-Star Game (captain, 2007), South Carolina Sports Report All-State; AAAA Defensive Player of the Year (2007). His high school stats include 250 tackles, 50 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Known for his size and strength at defensive tackle, Jerideau played three seasons at The University of South Carolina. As a senior (2012), he accumulated 40 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and two sacks. In the weight room, he was a Gamecock phenom, recording a 670-pound squat and a 500-pound bench press.

A plan greater than himself

Following his graduation from USC with a degree in criminal justice, Jerideau spent time in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers. However, an injury ended his professional career, leaving him wondering what was next.

“I was injured and that ended my football career, leaving me with no idea about what I was going to do,” said Jerideau. “I called one of my mentors, Craig Fitzgerald, who is now my boss at the University of Tennessee, and he told me I would make a great strength coach. I tried it out during my internship at the University of Houston and I fell in love.”

Jerideau went on to complete his internship with the University of Houston, then worked as a strength and conditioning coach at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. Currently, his is Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning at The University of Tennessee.

“All thanks go to God and all things happen for a reason — we may not know why, but at the end of the day, there is a reason,” he said. “I love being able to teach these guys stuff I wish I would’ve known in college. Being able to serve as a mentor and give them the guidance they need is so important to me — because strength and conditioning coaches are with the guys all the time; on the road, at home, meeting with them about issues on the field and off the field. There is so much outside of the weight room you don’t see or couldn’t imagine, like taking attendance for meals, making sure they are on time for meetings and meals on the road and just making sure the guys are doing the right things which will reflect well for the team. Our main goal is to make sure they are in shape, which helps prevent injuries.”

Academics come before athletics – even in the dictionary

When asked for words of advice for local high school athletes who wish to play collegiately and aspire to attain a level of success playing at the next level, Jerideau offered the following advice, “It starts academically. I had to go junior college for a reason. My freshman and sophomore year of high school, I wasn’t academically locked in. Then, the letters start coming in your junior and senior year — and it is too late. So, I would say, from the jump, as far back as middle school, academics come before athletics, even in the dictionary.”

What do colleges look for in a recruit?

“Of course, we get measurements on the recruits, but you’re also evaluating them during the entire time they are on a visit,” said Jerideau. “You’re watching how they interact with the other players, you’re watching how he talks to his parents, how his demeanor is — you really want to make sure you’re getting a good kid. It is about more than how good of an athlete you are — it is also about what type of person you are.”