In case you were wondering how much rain we had in 2018
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2019 10:37 am
This chart from CoCoRAS shows how much rain we had in Colleton County in 2018:
4.65 feet in Walterboro and 5.7 feet in Cottageville.
