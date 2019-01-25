Historical Society elects new officers

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 1:07 pm

The Colleton County Historic and Preservation Society held its annual meeting on Jan. 10 at the Bedon-Lucas House.

New officers include President Tom Whitaker and Secretary Debra Gilliam, along with new board members Gary Brightwell, Jack Jackson and Betty Anne Rhode. They join Christie Slocum, vice president; Gene Varn, treasurer; Chelsea Kuehler, board member; and Sarah Miller, historian.

During the meeting, a cleanup day on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. was announced at the Bedon-Lucas House and surrounding property. An update was given on preservation work at Pon Pon Chapel, and information on the society’s 2018 events was presented: Amazing History Race, the Red Carpet Premier for the Pon Pon Documentary, Carolina/Clemson tailgate oyster roast, Holiday Tour of Homes and the Hanging of the Greens.