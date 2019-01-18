Green Pond bridge honor suggested

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 9:24 am

Colleton County Council is supporting the naming a Green Pond bridge for a woman whose commitment to family and community has been a story told and retold for generations.

Council members, at the Jan. 8 meeting, voted to recommend to the Colleton County Legislative Delegation that the bridge in the 8200 block of ACE Basin Parkway be named in honor of Molly Graham.

The county officials, the resolution states, seek the delegation’s approval to name the bridge in honor of Graham’s bravery and historical legacy to the Green Pond community and Colleton County.

Graham and her three young daughters were slaves on the Cypress Plantation in Green Pond. As the Civil War was drawing to an end, a Confederate officer told Graham that her life and the lives of her children were in peril if they remained on the plantation.

Heeding that warning, Graham collected her three daughters, gathered what food and water they could carry and began making their way south to Beaufort.

It was a trip made at night, dodging Confederate soldiers and enduring a multitude of hardships as they made their way to the safety of the Union camp on the other side of the Combahee River.

Once the war ended, Graham and her daughters returned to Green Pond to begin their new life. Back home in Green Pond, Graham gained renown as a naturopathic herb doctor.