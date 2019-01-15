Gary Harter | Obituaries

Gary Harter

RUFFIN – Mr. Gary Edward Harter, 70, of Ruffin, entered into rest Saturday afternoon, October 20, 2018, at the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro.

Born July 17, 1948, in Beaufort County, he was a son of the late John Dexter Harter and the late Eunice Bryant Gulledge and a step-son of the late Howard Leon Gulledge.

A memorial service will held 2 pm, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.