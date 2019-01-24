Funding received to tear down stadium

Meeting planned to make plans to demolish old concrete block Bulldog Stadium.

With the federal funding in hand, local officials are planning an early February kick-off meeting with the representatives of the Lowcountry Council of Governments to develop a timeline for the demolition of the old Bulldog Stadium on Black Street.

The meeting, according to Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin, should include Colleton County, Walterboro and Colleton County School District officials.

Griffin said the kickoff meeting will take care of a lot of the boilerplate items required to put the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant allocation to work demolishing the old concrete stadium.

One of the items on the table will be a discussion of how the three political subdivisions are going to handle providing the $50,000 matching grant for the demolition.

The city, county and school district are jointly involved in the project because the county secured the federal grant, the property is within the city limits and the 15-acre area that contains the 12,000-square-foot concrete stands is owned by the school district.

Lowcountry Council of Government is involved because that agency handles the CDBG grant administration for the South Carolina Commerce Department.

The school district has had the unused facility up for sale since the new Colleton County High School opened.

When the county was informed in September that there were some unallocated federal block grant money available with the deadline for seeking them looming, Griffin talked with city and school officials about possible uses for the federal community development funds.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster suggested the demolition. Both the county and city are eligible to seek Community Development Block Grant funding, but the city cannot file a new application until they close out the existing CDBG projects they have underway.