Free tutoring offered at BZS Center
by The Press and Standard | January 30, 2019 2:31 pm
Free tutoring is under way at the BZS Community Center in Ruffin from 5-7 p.m. Children ages 10-18 may be tutored in math, reading and ELA. Transportation is not provided. Free drinks and snacks will be provided. For information email tutoring coordinator Sirena Memminger at slam1969@lowcountry.com.
