Free emergency training classes start Jan. 22

Last Updated: January 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm

In 95% of emergencies, the victim or a bystander is the first to provide assistance. Would you know what to do?

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program helps train people to be better prepared to respond to emergency situations in their communities. And free training classes begin Jan. 22.

“CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations where citizens will be initially on their own and their actions can make a difference. Through training, citizens can manage utilities and put out small fires; treat three killers by opening airways, controlling bleeding, and treating for shock; provide basic medical aid; search for and rescue victims safely; and organize themselves and spontaneous volunteers to be effective,” said David Green, assistant chief of Colleton Fire-Rescue.

The 21-hour program is offered to anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in Colleton County. Free classes begin on Jan. 22 at Fire-Rescue Station 19.

Topics include disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search and recovery, team organization, disaster psychology and terrorism.

For questions or registration contact Colleton County Fire-Rescue, 843-539-1960 or visit www.colletonfire.com.