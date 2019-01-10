Fleeing motorist injures five in crash

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 8:57 am

A man, allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop, ended up in a head-on crash that sent five people in the other vehicle to the hospital.

A Colleton County deputy reported seeing the driver fail to stop for a stop sign and pulled the man over on Robertson Boulevard Jan. 1 at approximately 12:22 a.m. The deputy approached the car, which had pulled into a parking lot, and began interviewing the driver.

The man said that he did not have his license with him. The officer reportedly noticed an open container of beer in the vehicle.

At that point, the man allegedly put his car, a 2009 Lincoln Continental, into drive and pulled out of the parking lot and onto Robertson Boulevard.

He managed to travel about 200 yards when his car went left of center and collided with southbound Honda Accord in the 2900 block of Robertson Boulevard.

The fleeing driver jumped out of his heavily damaged car and began fleeing on foot.

The five people in the Honda, including two children, suffered significant injuries.

The deputy who had attempted the traffic stop went after the fleeing driver.

He chased the fleeing man to the rear of a building. When the deputy rounded the corner of the building, the suspect reportedly punched the deputy in the face and began fighting with him.

The deputy said he was punched and the man attempted to choke him before he was able to get the man under control and in handcuffs.

One of the passengers in the Honda, a young girl, received multiple traumatic injuries, including a head injury. She was transported from the crash site to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center, placed on a C.A.R.E. Fight helicopter and flown to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.

The four other patients, all suffering traumatic injuries, were also transported to the MUSC Trauma Center by ambulance.

Robertson Boulevard was closed to traffic for approximately two hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

The driver, Taharqa J. Generette, 28, of Walterboro was taken into custody on a charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while under license suspension and is expected to face additional charges.