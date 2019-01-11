First blood drive to be Monday

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:34 am

The first blood drive of 2019 will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Monday Jan. 14 from 1-7 p.m.

“If you have never given before, start the new year off right by coming in and saving another human’s life,” said coordinator Norma Weeks. “There is no age limit. as long as you are basically healthy. It does not matter if you are on blood pressure medicine. If you are not sure if you can give, come in and we’ll answer all your questions.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org/rapid pass. Donors can access the site on their computer (not other devices) on the day of the blood drive and fill and print their information to bring to the blood drive. “This could save as much as 15 minutes,” Weeks said. The Red Cross also brings computers to the blood drive to give history before donors are called back.

For information, call Weeks, 843-538-8950.