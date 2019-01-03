Fire destroys Neyles family’s home

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 8:49 am

A team of Colleton County firefighters head into a burning Featherbed Road residence when a Dec. 29 fire that displaced a Neyles Community family. The fire call came into emergency dispatch at 6:18 a.m. from a female resident who reported hearing strange noises in another room. When she investigated, she discovered the fire. The woman safely exited the structure with two children. The first fire unit on site reported the home well involved, with flames coming from all sides of the single-story residence. Firefighter-paramedics deployed two hand lines and made entry through the front door. They quickly knocked down the bulk of the fire, which had also entered the attic and an addition on the north end of the building. Crews stopped the spread of the fire, saving the structure, but the interior of the home, along with most possessions, were destroyed by the flames. Fire units were on the scene for two hours performing overhaul. The fire appears to have started from a space heater which ignited a bed. No one was injured in the incident and water supply was handled with tenders. The Red Cross is assisting the family.