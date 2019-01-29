Feb. 5 County Council meeting to be at museum
by The Press and Standard | January 29, 2019 1:32 pm
Due to a broken elevator, the Colleton County Council meeting on Feb. 5 will be held in the meeting room at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.
