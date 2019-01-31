Family Dollar ribbon cutting to be Saturday at 8 a.m.

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm

Family Dollar Stores, Inc. has announced the opening plans for its new store at Bells Crossroads near Ruffin.

The grand opening kicks off on Thursday Jan. 31, followed by a celebration for the community at the store, 12087 Bells Hwy., on Saturday Feb. 2 starting with a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. In addition, on Saturday the first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. Hours will be 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

“Family Dollar is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise in the Ruffin community,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “Our customers can rely on Family Dollar for everyday low prices on household products, food, beauty and essentials, seasonal merchandise, apparel and much more.”

For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands and private-brand merchandise is offered to shoppers in more than 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Family Dollar, headquartered in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Va. For more information, please visit familydollar.com.