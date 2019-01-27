Faith: What’s your reaction to what life throws at you?

According to well-known pastor and author, Charles R. Swindoll, “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it.”

In life we all go through the good and the bad. Every day is not going to be a holiday, but if you look at life optimistically, you will experience far better good days than bad ones. I often hear my husband say to people when they greet him and comment that it’s good to see you, “It’s better to be seen than viewed!”

Though comically said and received, there is much truth in this statement, and it offers a positive outlook on life. In John 6:35 (ESV) Jesus declares, “… ‘I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst.’” This is a promise from the Lord, and your only task to receive it is to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. He lets you know that He will be there for you no matter what challenges come your way. The key is to BELIEVE. Believing in the Lord’s promises cannot be lip service. It has to be faith and action. Hebrews 11:1 (KJV) states, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

If you need the Lord to work a miracle in your life, you must believe that He can do it and that He will do it. Give it to Him, and leave it there. That’s the part where we sometimes get a little disobedient. We give it to Him, and pick it back up. James 1:6 (NLT) gives us clear cut directions on how to ask the Lord for something and the expectancy of receiving it: “But when you ask him, be sure that your faith is in God alone. Do not waver, for a person with divided loyalty is as unsettled as a wave of the sea that is blown and tossed by the wind.” In other words, make your petition known to God believing that it is already done!

When you react to life pessimistically, what can you expect? Life happens, so expect some adversity to come. It is how you react to that adversity that will show what you are made of and what you believe. God will grant favor when you least expect if you hold on to His promises.

Just a little over three years ago, I went to God in prayer, asking for Him to move and grant favor in a very serious situation in my family. Old Satan kept showing up trying to defeat me in my petition, but I had to continue to remind myself that God is always in control, no matter the circumstances.

I am here to tell you that He granted favor in His time, and I am eternally grateful! God faithfully answered and granted favor to my petition in June 2016, September 2016 and June 2017. I need Him to show favor again (in this situation) in an even mightier way, and I believe that He will because I have remained faithful and proactive, in spite of all that the devil continues to throw at me. However, the devil is a liar and will be defeated. Satan may have won this battle, but he will not win this war. No weapon formed against us is going to prosper (paraphrased)! God is bigger than any problem that you and I may have. Glory to God!

I leave you with an inspiring story, “The Pain and Taste of Life,” (HappyBlob.com) with a great analogy of how to react to life and its trials.

“An experienced and wise master grew tired of his apprentice’s complaining. One morning he sent the apprentice for some salt. When the apprentice returned, the master instructed the unhappy man to put a handful of salt in a glass of water and drink it.

‘How does it taste?’ the master asked.

‘Bitter,’ spit the apprentice.

“The master chuckled and then asked the young man to put a handful of salt in the lake nearby. The two walked to the nearby lake. After the apprentice swirled his handful of salt in the water, the old man said, ‘Now drink from the lake…’

“As the water dripped down from the young man’s chin, the master asked, ‘Now how does this taste?’

‘Fresh and sweet,’ remarked the apprentice.

‘Do you taste the salt?’ asked the master.

‘No.’ said the young man.

“At this, the master sat beside the young man, who so reminded him of himself at one time, and held his hands. He told the young man, ‘The pain of life is pure salt; no more, no less. The amount of pain in life remains exactly the same. However, the amount of bitterness we taste depends on the container in which we put the pain. So when you are in pain, the only thing you can do is to enlarge your sense of things … Stop being a glass. Become a lake.’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)