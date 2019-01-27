Faith: Believers are to answer the request of those seeking answers

“Sir, we wish to see Jesus”

— John 12:21

What a blessed calling to answer such a request, knowing the wonderous end of such a desire: to see Jesus. Every believer on the Lord, Jesus Christ, has been called by a holy commission to shed the worldly rags that are the flesh and dawn the royal gown of the Spirit, white as snow. However, these beautiful garments — fit for a king — are not for prestige; rather, they are the attire of the servants of God. You were dressed in them the moment you believed Jesus as your Lord. In that very moment, you were saved, cleansed by His own nail-scarred hands, clothed in this Spirit, and there by called a child of God.

Thus, if you have been saved by the precious blood of Christ, you are a new creation, a person born again and set aside by God’s love from the foundation of the world.

All of history has been coming to this predestined moment, the moment you would meet your perfect love and Savior, Jesus. However, from that very moment of salvation, He called you to service. By His Spirit, you are to be a royal priest of the Most High and an ambassador of the mighty kingdom of God to come.

It is the duty and privilege of all the saints of God, all those saved by His death on the cross, all those who believe on His holy name. Do not let those who claim to be the priests of this world steal the title that is rightly yours. Do not confuse yourself with the church of this world. You have been called by the true Holy Father, the true High Priest, the true God, to bear the good news of the gospel, the power of God to save the souls that are yet still lost.

O’ Child of God, this is the Great Commission of Jesus for His true church — the body of all believers — take the gospel of salvation to the ends of the earth, lead them to be baptized, instruct them in the law of God and know that although you are far from heaven’s pearly gates, the God of heaven does not idly watch and wait. Know that He walks with you. Go in His power and by His grace, until His kingdom comes on this world as it is in heaven. Go, so that when you hear the plea of a searching heart stirred by God, “sir, we wish to see Jesus,” you may take their hand, lift up your voice and with tears of joy in your eyes reply, “Here is your God,” for yet another child of God was lost but has now come home.

(J. Daniel Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)