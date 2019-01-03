Sparta Live

Edisto River continues to rise

by | January 3, 2019 10:15 am

1004 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019
From National Weather Service Charleston:

The Flood Warning continues for
  The Edisto River near Givhans Ferry.
* At 9 AM Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, the river will continue rising to near 11.3 feet by
  Sunday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible.

