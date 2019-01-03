Edisto River continues to rise
by The Press and Standard | January 3, 2019 10:15 am
1004 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019 From National Weather Service Charleston: The Flood Warning continues for The Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * At 9 AM Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast, the river will continue rising to near 11.3 feet by Sunday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter. * At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible.
