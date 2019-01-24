Drowning victim identified

Last Updated: January 24, 2019 at 1:05 pm

The man found in the Edisto River on Jan. 20 apparently drowned near the bridge on S.C. 61 in late December.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said information he and Deputy Coroner Wayne Walker collected was used during a Jan. 22 autopsy to formally identify the drowning victim as Bernard L. Stroman, 28, of Columbia.

Carter said Stroman’s vehicle was found parked on the S.C. 61 bridge in late November. A passing motorist saw the vehicle and reported the discovery to law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials from Dorchester and Colleton Counties were called to the Edisto River the morning of Jan. 20 to investigate reports of a body being spotted in the river.

The body of the deceased man was first seen in the river by someone on the Dorchester side of the river about 10:26 a.m. and reported to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The body then washed ashore on the Colleton County side of the river near Givhans Landing and Happiness Lane.

