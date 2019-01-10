Driver dies of injuries sustained in crash

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:08 am

A New York man became Colleton County’s 22nd traffic fatality of 2018 when he died of injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle crash on I-95 the morning of Dec. 27.

According to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, Joao Garlini, 56, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. died at the Burn/Trauma Center at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, Ga. at 8:51 p.m. on Dec. 27. Harvey lists the cause of death as multiple trauma.

Garlini had been driving his SUV southbound near the 41-mile marker Dec. 27 at about 5 a.m. when he went off the road, down a 15 foot embankment and struck a tree.

The collision caused the SUV to catch fire.

A passing motorist stopped and was able to remove the severely injured man out of the vehicle and extinguish his burning clothing.

Garlini’s 16-year-old daughter had managed to exit the vehicle on her own and she was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment.