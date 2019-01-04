Drawdy honored with Meritorious Civilian Service Award at retirement

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

William (Billy) Drawdy was recently honored in his retirement with the Commendation of Meritorious Civilian Service Award by the Department of the Navy, United States Marine Corps.

Drawdy served as the Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Officer at the United States Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Beaufort.

The Commendation of Meritorious Civilian Service was bestowed upon Drawdy based upon outstanding achievement in the superior performance of duties as Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Officer, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, from July 2006 through December 2018.

The citation for Drawdy’s service, signed by Timothy P. Miller, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps Commanding Officer, MCAS Beaufort, stated:

“Mr. Drawdy was the cornerstone of an award-winning Environmental Compliance and Resource Conservation Program. He oversaw environmental impact review and day-to-day compliance during the transition to F-35B Operations at MCAS Beaufort and the 28,000-acre expansion of Townsend Bombing Range. Mr. Drawdy was also the central figure in coordinating environmental efforts, communications, and outside agency actions in response to concerns of former Laurel Bay Residents that leaks from underground heating oil storage tanks were presenting health hazards.

“Perhaps the most demanding evolution of his career, the daunting task to continually manage the many facets of this issue over a multi-year period was time consuming and demanded perseverance and commitment. Mr. Drawdy’s dedication to duty, deliberate approach to problem solving, and team building ability reflected great credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.”

Drawdy was presented with a flag flown over Clemson University’s Tillman Hall for Class of 1982 Alumnus on Nov. 16, 2018 in honor of his retirement after 36 years of service to the Department of the Navy and the United States Marine Corps.

“Your character and personal involvement on key issues with the staff of the South Carolina Department of Health and environmental Control and the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency in Region 4 have made a tremendous contribution to Marine Corps Installations East’s Environmental Stewardship reputation in the Southeast,” stated a letter of commendation from Benjamin T. Watson, Brigadier General, U.S. Marine Corps Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations East–Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

“Your dedication, leadership and professional expertise have enhanced warfighting capabilities and mission readiness and will continue to have a positive impact on our Marines and their families for years to come.”

In June 2017, Drawdy, along with Gary Herndon, were awarded the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Environment Excellence Award for Natural Resources (Large Installation) for their work with the United States Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Beaufort.

Drawdy is married to Stephanie Drawdy, Colleton County High School choral director.