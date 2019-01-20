Don’t let lack of courage leave you stuck in a rut | Faith

There is a verse of Scripture in the Bible that says, “Then he said to them, ‘Go your way. Eat the fat and drink sweet wine and send portions to anyone who has nothing ready, for this day is holy to our Lord. And do not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength’” (Nehemiah 8:10 ESV).

The key to this scripture is “for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”

“God’s happiness is our strength. It was a remarkable point delivered to Nehemiah and a people who were ravaged by war, weakened by insecurities, and constantly reminded of their own state of fragility. And this is where we find our strength: for life, for pain, for trials, for marriage, for child-raising, for missions, for everything. The strength we need for this life is found in the essential joy of God” (Desiring God).

Therefore, we must be strong in the Lord in all that we do. We may be weak at times, but God is forever strong. There are numerous other scriptures which offer that comfort we need to be strong in the Lord when we are facing uphill battles. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9 ESV). “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Philippians 4:13 KJV).

One of my favorites that gives me so much courage and hope is “But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31 ESV).

When I continue to run and don’t get weary, and when I keep on walking and refuse to faint, I am witnessing to the world that I don’t have to look like what I am going through! Glory be to God! The enemy wants us to give up and throw in the towel, but if we remain strong in the Lord, He will block it and say, “Not so.” In our strength we may sometimes shed a river of tears, but that is the flesh in us. The reality here is not to drown in our tears.

We must come to the realization that whatever the situation may be, God’s got this! When we are strong in the Lord, we don’t mind stepping out on faith. When we cross a bridge, we believe that the bridge is safe and will not cave in to plunge us into the water below. When we get in our cars each morning to go to work or school, we believe they will crank and will get us safely to our destinations. When we go to a restaurant to eat, we have faith in the fact that the food has been properly prepared so that we will not get sick from eating it. When we take our medications, we are assured that they will work for us because that is what our doctors have prescribed.

Then why is it that we sometimes fail in stepping out on faith to trust and believe that God will do what He said He will do? Why do we get conditioned to where we can’t believe unless we see it with our own eyes? Just like “Doubting Thomas”! Where is our strength?

A friend and former colleague of mine posted a quote this week on Facebook that is quite apropos to this message: “A Goliath in front of you means there is a David inside of you!” Don’t let a lack of courage allow you to remain stuck in the same rut forever. Be strong in the Lord, and watch God do a new thing in your life.

Read and share this amazing illustration, “The Elephant Rope,” about some elephants’ failure because they had no courage.

“As a man was passing the elephants, he suddenly stopped, confused by the fact that these huge creatures were being held by only a small rope tied to their front leg. No chains, no cages. It was obvious that the elephants could, at any time, break away from their bonds, but for some reason, they did not. He saw a trainer nearby and asked why these animals just stood there and made no attempt to get away. ‘Well,’ the trainer said, ‘when they are very young and much smaller, we use the same size rope to tie them and, at that age, it’s enough to hold them. As they grow up, they are conditioned to believe they cannot break away. They believe the rope can still hold them, so they never try to break free.’ The man was amazed. These animals could at any time break free from their bonds, but because they believed they couldn’t, they were stuck right where they were. Like the elephants, how many of us go through life hanging onto a belief that we cannot do something, simply because we failed at it once before? Failure is part of learning; we should never give up on the struggle in life.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)