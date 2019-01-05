Donations pay for new shelter dog beds

Everyone loves a good place to sleep, and the dogs in the Colleton County Animal Shelter are no exception.

In late November, shelter volunteers noticed that the dog beds in the Colleton County Animal Shelter were not as comfortable as Kuranda dog beds. Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter board members agreed.

They decided that the $1,300 donated to the animals during Giving Tuesday could be well spent on new, more comfortable beds.

Laura Clark, shelter manager, recently raised $700 through her Facebook Birthday Fundraiser and suggested that money also be used for beds.

A generous volunteer offered another $500 towards the beds and FoCCAS allocated the additional $1,000 to purchase 40 new beds for the dogs at the shelter.

FoCCAS president Jeannette Neal researched several types of beds and consulted with Clark about the best purchase. The old beds were plastic to keep the animals off the floor but few dogs actually used them as beds.

Kuranda is an anodized aluminum bed with heavy-duty vinyl. These are almost indestructible and are easy to keep clean.

“This will keep the dogs off the cold cement floors,” Neal said. “Even though the building is heated, the floors can often be uncomfortable.” The dogs in the medical building will continue to use blankets and stuffed beds.

The shipment arrived on December 21 and 11 shelter volunteers and staff members spent several hours putting them together.

Neal thanked “Barbara Burgess who first mentioned the idea of new beds and all the volunteers who helped assemble the beds in time for Christmas. The dogs at the Colleton County Shelter have a more comfortable place to sleep until they have a home of their own.

“The Colleton County Animal Shelter is now open for adoptions on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are lots of cats and dogs. Come out and find your new best friend.”