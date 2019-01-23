Dennis records two double-doubles on the week

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Picking up their third region win of the season, the Colleton Prep varsity boys basketball team is sitting at 3-9 overall and 3-5 in Region II-A with six conference games remaining.

Against Clarendon Hall Tuesday Jan. 8, the War Hawks fell 76-32. Clay Griffin scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the game.

“We just got out-hustled and played sluggishly,” said Coach Maurice Simmons.

In a road game against Saint John’s Christian Friday Jan. 11, Colleton Prep suffered a 78-41 loss. Jason Dennis led with 10 points and nine rebounds. John Tomedolskey added eight points along with Kyle Hooker who had eight points and four rebounds.

“We missed free throws and our lack of energy dug our grave,” said Simmons. “Then, they packed the dirt on us.”

Tuesday Jan. 15, the War Hawks bounced back, hosting Patrick Henry Academy and earning a 66-63 win over the Patriots. Jason Dennis recorded a double-double scoring 19 points and 14 rebounds. Tomedolskey scored 18 points and Brandon Polk scored 13 points.

“Tomedolskey came off the bench to score 18 points for us and a Kyle Hooker steal sealed the win,” said Simmons.

Dorchester Academy came out on top in a 56-39 road win over the War Hawks Friday Jan. 18. Dennis recorded 19 points and 20 rebounds in the game. Polk added eight points of his own.

“We have to play our best and more in every game,” said Simmons. “Other teams are not going to give you anything in this league. It is survival of the team that wants it more.”

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to Jefferson Davis Tuesday Jan. 22, then host Andrew Jackson Friday Jan. 25.