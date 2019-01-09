Dennis records double-double in region win for War Hawks

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 8:28 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity War Hawk basketball team improved to 2-6 overall and 2-2 in Region II-A after a 55-51 road win over Holly Hill Friday Jan. 4.

Jason Dennis recorded a double-double on the night for the War Hawks, scoring 12 points and collecting 11 rebounds in the game. Brandon Polk led in scoring with 13 points. David McMillen scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds and Kyle Hooker added six points and nine rebounds. John Tomedolskey had seven points.

“We started out very solid and led for the majority of the first half,” said Coach Maurice Simmons. “Holly Hill took a four-point lead heading into halftime due to foul trouble and free trips to the strip. In the second half, our post play took us over to the win. Without our post players getting rebounds, it could have been an ugly outcome. It was an overall good start following the break for us, but we still must keep believing and trust the process.”

The War Hawks were scheduled to host Region II-A opponent Clarendon Hall Tuesday Jan. 8, then travel to St. John’s Christian Friday Jan. 11.