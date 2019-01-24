Crime Reports

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:53 pm

Man arrested in knife attack

A Walterboro man was arrested on the evening of Jan. 19 in connection with the stabbing of a Keegan Drive man.

The deputy sent to Keegan Drive to investigate the 911 call found the stabbing victim sitting in a chair on his front porch, towels wrapped around both arms.

The man told the deputy that as the suspect was walking by his home, he questioned his attacker about a recent break-in at his home.

The other man then reportedly pulled a pocketknife with a four-inch blade from his pants and stabbed the man in both arms.

Witnesses told the deputies that the man’s attacker was a neighbor who after the attack was last seen walking down Taft Road with his dog on a leash and carrying a green flashlight.

As the interviews continued, a vehicle drove by and witnesses said the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle.

Deputies went to the man’s home and he came out from behind his house.

The man allegedly admitted stabbing the victim, claiming self-defense. He told the deputies he believed the man was going to punch him.

Officers took the man into custody and reportedly found the pocketknife in his pants pocket. He also reportedly had blood on his clothing.

The investigation resulted in Sandy Van Helman, 47, of Walterboro, being arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

Car taken from business

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was called to the El Cheapo gas station at 1122 Sniders Highway the evening of Jan. 19 to investigate a stolen vehicle report.

The owner of a black 2010 Honda CR-7 said that she had pulled up to the business at 8:30 p.m. and left her vehicle running and unlocked as she ran into the store.

Witnesses reported that a white SUV pulled up beside the woman’s vehicle, a passenger got out of the SUV, entered the Honda and then both vehicles left, headed toward town on Sniders Highway.

Gun found

A Walterboro police officer was sent to the 400 block of Witsell Street Jan. 20 to check the area after the emergency dispatch center received a 911 hang-up from that location.

When the officer arrived in the area, he stopped a male who was walking in the area while wearing a set of headphones.

The man took his head phones off and told the officer he had not heard anything in the area. The man moved on and the officer began searching the area, where he found a discarded .40 caliber lying on the ground near a tree and took custody of it.