Crime Reports

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:12 am

Officer crashes during chase

A Walterboro police officer escaped serious injury when he wrecked during a Dec. 31 chase.

The incident began Dec. 31 at 10:22 p.m. when the officer observed a driver approach the stop sign at the intersection of North Jefferies Boulevard and Spruce Street and then reportedly go through the intersection with making a complete stop.

The officer turned on his lights and siren and the driver pulled over in the 1100 block of North Jefferies Boulevard.

After running a computer check of the vehicle’s license plate and determining that it belonged to a Mount Carmel Road resident, the officer approached the stopped vehicle and reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Then the driver pulled back onto North Jefferies Boulevard and attempted to flee, leading the office on a chase though city streets where speeds reached 70 miles per hour and the fleeing motorist reportedly ignored multiple stop signs.

At the intersection of Bells Highway and Dandridge Road, the fleeing driver raced through another stop sign and nearly caused a collision.

He then turned onto Mount Carmel Road and continued to flee as the speeds reached 105 miles per hour, with the motorist passing several vehicles while taking several curves.

The officer wrecked his cruiser on a curve at the intersection of Mount Carmel and Can City roads.

The patrolman was taken to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.

He was able to provide information about the vehicle and reportedly identified the driver from a picture ID provided by other officers.

Based on the officer’s information, arrest warrants were prepared against the suspect, but he has not been taken into custody.

A suspicious wreck

A shots-fired call sent members of the Walterboro Police Department to Beach Road Jan. 5 at 9:31 p.m.

In the 100 block of Beach Road they found a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that went off the roadway and crashed in the woodline.

There was no one inside the motor vehicle. But the officers did find a handgun on the driver’s seat, blood on the passenger’s side door and numerous bullet holes in the passenger door.

There were no victims or witnesses at the scene.

Woman arrested on drug charges

A Walterboro woman was arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop Jan. 2 at 2:30 a.m. on Robertson Boulevard.

The officer pulled the woman over after allegedly witnessing her make an improper turn from Jefferies Boulevard onto Robertson Boulevard. The officer also reportedly determined that the woman’s car had an expired license plate.

The officer, approaching the vehicle, reportedly could smell marijuana in the vehicle. She handed over a half-smoked hand-rolled marijuana cigarette and reportedly said officers might also find rolling papers in the vehicle.

When the vehicle was searched, officers reportedly found a bag of marijuana and rolling papers. They also said they found a pill bottle containing 12 blue pills and a clear plastic box containing 18 light blue pills.

The discovery led to the arrest of Jennifer Young, 49, of Walterboro on charges of possession with intent to distribute scheduled narcotics and no operator’s license. She was also issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana.

Gunman shoots into home

A shots-fired call sent Walterboro officers to a home in the 100 block of Kelly Street at 12:06 a.m. on Dec. 31.

The victim informed police he had challenged an unknown black male who reached through a bedroom window.

The suspect then pulled a pistol and fired two shots into the residence, hitting a dresser and a window on the other side of the room.

An officer searching the exterior of the home found a shell casing in the back yard.

Man arrested for theft attempt

A Rehoboth Road man came to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office with evidence of a crime, but not the crime deputies had been investigating.

On Dec. 28, the man contacted the sheriff’s office to report that a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle and a chain saw had been taken from his property sometime between the afternoon of Dec. 27 and the morning of Dec. 28.

The victim said that he had a deer camera installed at the rear of his home and would check the video to see if it captured the crime.

On Dec. 31, he arrived at the sheriff’s office with video from the camera. What he wanted to show them was video of an earlier unsuccessful theft attempt.

The video, time-stamped Aug. 21, 2018, showed three males in a white Dodge pickup truck attempting to steal a black utility trailer from the man’s property.

Shortly after that visit, a deputy was on Cottageville Highway when he spotted a white Dodge pickup that matched the vehicle seen in the video and pulled the truck over to talk to the driver and his passenger.

The man said the truck was his and he didn’t allow anyone else to use it. The truck owner reportedly looked like the man driving the truck in the video. Sheriff’s office personnel interviewed the driver and his passenger.

After putting the information together, the driver, James M. Pacetti, 67, of Cottageville was arrested on a larceny charge and taken to the detention center. In bond court, Pacetti had bond set at $1,000.

Vehicles disappear on New Year’s Day

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called on to handle three stolen vehicle reports Jan. 1.

The first stolen vehicle report came in at 6:58 a.m. when a resident of Lumber Road in Ruffin reported that when she woke up, she discovered that her bronze 1997 Chevrolet Blazer worth $3,500 was gone.

At 7:06 p.m., a resident of Kiser Street told the sheriff’s office that someone had taken her black 2013 Ford Fusion worth $2,500. She learned that the South Carolina Highway Patrol had already found the vehicle, wrecked on Charleston Highway.

Finally at 9:11 p.m., a man reported that he was driving in the 1000 block of Beach Road when he stopped his 2005 Chrysler Pacifica worth $4,000 to try and assist the occupants of a broken down vehicle.

The man said after he exited his vehicle, he was attacked from behind and his vehicle stolen.

The state patrol reported finding the motor vehicle wrecked at Hudson Mill and Martin Farm roads.