Crime Briefs

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:05 pm

Arrested

on drug charges

The female passenger of a pickup truck was taken into custody on two drug charges when the Colleton County Sheriff Office deputies were sent to Dakroy Lane on Jan. 22 at 6:46 p.m.

The deputy was sent to the area to investigate a report of suspicious noises and possible drug usage. As he arrived, the deputy saw a pickup truck containing a temporary license plate. The hood of the truck was up and a man outside the vehicle reportedly walked away from the vehicle when he spotted the cruiser.

When the deputy checked on the truck and its two occupants, he reportedly smelled marijuana and saw a hypodermic needle on the floor on the driver’s side

As a search of the vehicle began, the deputy reported he found several empty needles and one needle containing a clear liquid in the truck’s center console. On the floor of the front passenger seat where the woman was seated, the deputy reportedly found a black safe and the key to open it.

Inside the safe, the deputy allegedly found bags of marijuana and methamphetamine, a number of small plastic bags, two scales, a needle containing a clear liquid, a bag of what appeared to be a white salt or rock-like substance and a loaded revolver. A search of the woman’s purse reportedly found another hypodermic needle.

The discovery led to the arrest of the female passenger, Teresa Faye Fletcher, 41, of Green Pond on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. She was also issued a citation on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.

After dealing with the contents of the vehicle, the deputy was given permission to search the residence. After a computer search on the man found inside the home, Michael Vogt, 30, of Cottageville, the deputy discovered that the man was wanted on warrants issued by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County law enforcement.

Two men arrested on drug charges

A deputy patrolling ACE Basin Parkway in the early morning hours of Jan. 22 reportedy spotted a motorist failing to stay in his lane and pulled the driver over.

When the deputy asked the driver for his license, he handed over a Georgia license that the deputy said contained a different name and included a photo that didn’t match the driver.

When both occupants of the motor vehicle exited the car, the deputy reportedly saw a red pill on the passenger’s seat. When the vehicle was searched, the deputy reportedly found a bottle containing 38 multi-colored pills that were allegedly determined to be Ecstasy valued at about $760.

When both men denied ownership of the pills, both were arrested. The driver Carlos Johnson, 34, of Round O, and the passenger, Desmond Frasier, 36, of Jacksonboro, were arrested on charges of possession of Ecstasy.

Armed robber

assaults motorist

A member of the sheriff’s office was sent to Foxfield Road the evening of Jan. 23 to investigate an armed robbery. The man said he provided someone a ride to the residence at about 7:44 p.m. and when he pulled into the yard, a man armed with a handgun opened the driver’s side door and struck the victim in the face with the gun.

The suspect then took a $800 cell phone, $250 pair of shoes, jewelry worth $60 and $10 in cash from the victim. He then ordered the victim to provide him with the pass code for the phone before fleeing.

Round O home burglarized

A resident of Sudbury Road contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Jan. 23 to report that his home had been burglarized.

Sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 11 a.m. Jan. 23, someone entered the residence through a window and removed a $700 video game and cash.