Crime Briefs

Man arrested

A Round O man was taken into custody the afternoon of Jan. 9 when a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to Lowcountry Recyclers at 18001 Round O Rd. to investigate a suspected stolen vehicle report.

When the officer arrived, a clerk at the business explained that when she was preparing the paperwork on a car brought to the business to be sold for scrap, a computer check of the Vehicle Information Number reportedly determined that it had been reported stolen.

The man seeking to sell the car, a gray 2007 Volvo S40, allegedly told the deputy that a woman that had been living with him had the inoperable car towed to his residence about five months ago. The woman reportedly moved out, but left the car behind and he decided to sell it. Another computer check determined that the man was wanted on two outstanding warrants issued by the Walterboro Police Department.

David B. Freniere, 51, of Round O, was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center to face the city warrants. A county charge of possession of a stolen vehicle was still to come.

Two arrested

A traffic stop attempted at Jefferies Boulevard and Hampton Street Jan. 9 turned into a chase that ended in a collision on Saint Peters Road. A Walterboro Police Department officer attempted to pull over a motorist at 10:19 p.m. after he had noticed an improper headlamp. He also reportedly recognized the driver and knew he had a suspended license.

The vehicle turned onto Hampton Street and sped out of town on Charleston Highway, reportedly passing motor vehicles on the double yellow line, failing to stop for a red traffic light and hitting speeds of 135 miles per hour. The driver led the officer to Saint Peters Road where the driver attempted to pull behind a residence in the 1300 block. The driver missed the driveway, crossed a ditch, hit various yard decorations, drove through a shed and came to rest in a thick patch of trees. The two occupants then tried unsuccessfully to flee on foot. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a bag of marijuana in a fake soft drink can.

The driver, Terrell L. Lawton, 25, of Walterboro, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while under suspension (second offense) and failure to stop for a blue light.

His passenger, Brittany L. Mazyck, 22, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on a charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Stolen car found wrecked

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to obtain a stolen motor vehicle report from a McDanieltown Road resident Jan. 10 at 11 p.m.

The woman told the deputy that she had been suffering from a cold, so she took some medication and went to bed. When she awoke, she found that her 2006 Honda Accord, worth approximately $3,000, was gone from her residence.

While the deputy was obtaining the report, he was informed that the vehicle had been involved in an accident at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Green Pond Highway. The car went off the roadway and into a wooded area.

Woman arrested on drug charge

A traffic stop at Sidneys Road and Platinum Street Jan. 11 at 10:17 p.m. resulted in the arrest of a female passenger on drug charges.

The woman reportedly gave a deputy permission to search her purse, where he allegedly found a white crystal-like substance.

The woman reportedly told the officer that it was methamphetamine and she had forgotten it was in her purse.

When the woman was given a cavity search while being booked into the detention center, an officer reported finding a plastic bag containing more methamphetamine.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Jenna L. Breland, 20, of Walterboro on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Lawn care items taken from school district

An official of Colleton County School District contacted the sheriff’s office to report that a school district storage shed had been broken into while the schools were closed for Christmas vacation.

Sometime between Dec. 21 and Jan. 8, someone entered the shed and removed four weed eaters worth $477, two leaf blowers worth $535, three chain saws worth $1,200 and a pole saw worth $400.