Crime Briefs

Last Updated: January 2, 2019 at 8:53 am

Money removed from Round O home

A Rowe Lane resident contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 27 after she discovered a large amount of money was removed from her residence.

The woman told the deputy that she believed the theft might have occurred earlier this year.

Someone had taken the money from a safe in the home.

Vandal goes on tire flattening spree

A Cottageville Highway man called the sheriff’s office the evening of Dec. 27 to report that the tires on six motor vehicles had been flattened.

The man said that a white male entered the property and used a pointed object, possibly a drill, on the tires.

All four tires on five vehicles were flattened and three of the four tires on a sixth vehicle had been punctured.

The man estimated the total damage at $5,750.

All-terrain vehicle taken

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence on Rehoboth Road in Cottageville the morning of Dec. 28 after the resident found that a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle valued at $7,600 and a $450 chain saw had been taken.

The man suspects the items were taken sometime between the afternoon of Dec. 27 and the next morning.

Runaway teens taken into custody

A Walterboro police officer running routine patrol on Jefferies Boulevard the morning of Dec. 25 ran a computer check on a northbound van’s Florida license plate.

The computer check showed that the van was not listed as stolen so the officer went back to patrolling.

Then several minutes later, dispatch reported that the license plate the officer had run was connected to a missing juvenile report in Florida.

The officer returned to Jefferies Boulevard began trying to relocate the van, driving outside the city’s jurisdiction. He relocated the van on Jefferies Highway nearing Augusta Highway and received permission to conduct a traffic stop.

As he interviewed the two occupants, the officer allegedly smelled marijuana.

The occupants, 17-year-old and 15-year-old females from Green Cove, Fla., were taken into custody.

Inside the van, the officer reportedly found a bag of marijuana, a marijuana grinder, two small bottles of vodka, rolling papers and a pack of cigarettes.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody on a charge of simple possession of marijuana and placed in the detention center. The 15-year-old was turned over to the Department of Social Services.

Disabled truck stolen and found

A resident of Running Creek Lane in Cottageville contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 24 to report that sometime within the two previous weeks, someone broke into a shed and removed a dark green 2000 Toyota Tacoma worth approximately $3,000.

At the time of the theft, the owner reported, the truck was missing its two front wheels and tires.

The afternoon of Dec. 26, a neighbor of the man reported seeing the missing truck in a ditch on Round O Road.

When the vehicle was checked by the sheriff’s office, it was still missing its front tires and rims and now had a flat rear tire too.