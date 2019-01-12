CPA students get forklift certifications
by The Press and Standard | January 12, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:42 am
The following Colleton Preparatory Academy students recently received their forklift certifications from Palmetto Training School: Timmy Benton, Zach Burns, Cody Carroll, Tyler Hardee, Ashton Hiers, Hunter Hudson, Connor Morris, Hayden Murdaugh, Brandon Polk, Andrew Roberts, Forrest Simmons, Jordan Simmons, Tucker Stanley, Tyler Stone, Brad Strickland, Jacob Tyler and Braden Wood.
