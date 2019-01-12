CPA students get forklift certifications

The following Colleton Preparatory Academy students recently received their forklift certifications from Palmetto Training School: Timmy Benton, Zach Burns, Cody Carroll, Tyler Hardee, Ashton Hiers, Hunter Hudson, Connor Morris, Hayden Murdaugh, Brandon Polk, Andrew Roberts, Forrest Simmons, Jordan Simmons, Tucker Stanley, Tyler Stone, Brad Strickland, Jacob Tyler and Braden Wood.