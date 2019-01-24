Court Reports: Assault charge results in prison term

A Walterboro man was sentenced to prison when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

Freeman J. White Jr., 37, of Walterboro pled to a charge of first-degree assault and battery.

After the plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge J. Derham Cole ordered White to serve seven years of a 10-year prison term and then spend three years on probation.

White was charged in connection with a shooting on Sniders Highway on Aug. 8, 2017. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

• Wayne E. Brown, 25, of Walterboro, was sentenced to serve 18 months after he pled guilty to four charges.

Brown received the 18-month prison term on an escape charge. He escaped from the Colleton County Detention Center on June 4, 2018.

He was also given a concurrent 18-month sentence on a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and concurrent one-year prison terms for two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• Francis L. Davis, 42, of Beaufort, pled to charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and failure to stop for blue lights.

He was ordered to serve one year of a three-year prison sentence and then spend 18 months on probation on the failure to stop for blue lights charge and a concurrent one year prison term on the unlawful carrying of a pistol charge.

• Kadeem T. Singleton, 20, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and was sentenced to one year in prison.

• Shaquille O. Drayton, 25, of Walterboro pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

• Gerald Ferguson, 58, of Cottageville pled to a charge of injury to real property, was given a suspended 30-day jail term and placed on probation for one year.

• Allison D. Thornton, 39 of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, was ordered to serve 30 days of a six-month jail term and then spend two years on probation.

• Taylor V. Sanders, 23, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights, was ordered to serve 90 days of a three-year prison term and then spend two years on probation.

• David T. Blocker, 49, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of entry of premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, and was given a 30-day jail term with credit for 124 days spent in custody awaiting a court appearance.

• Evan A. Adams, 35, of Walterboro pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and was given a suspended one-year prison term and placed on probation for one year.

• Johnny R. Broughton, 28, of Smoaks, pled to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was placed on 90 days probation.