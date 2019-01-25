County to assess old sheriff’s facility

With the new Law Enforcement Center up and running, county officials’ next step will be to assess the future of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s old home.

When the Law Enforcement Center on Mable T. Wills Boulevard was ready for occupancy, the sheriff’s office moved out of 112 S. Miller St. The Miller Street headquarters is part of the former Hampton Street school building. The portion of the old school facing Hampton Street is home to the Colleton Civic Center and recently underwent renovation work through the use of Capital Projects Sales Tax funds. Ownership of the former school building was transferred from the center’s board of directors to the county in order to use the sales tax proceeds to renovate the old auditorium and other portions of the civic center complex on the first floor.

The South Miller Street section of the building has been used as a transitional space for county government for years.

When the Colleton County Courthouse was shut down for its historic renovation, court operations were relocated to the building.

When the courthouse work was completed in 2007, the court system moved out of the building and a short time later, the sheriff’s office moved in. The move was necessary after an assessment of the condition of the former Breland Building, the old home of sheriff office’s headquarters, found that the building on the corner of Benson and Klein streets would be too costly to fix.

The plan was to temporarily relocate the sheriff office to the South Miller Street facility until a new sheriff’s office facility could be constructed.

A number of factors, including an economic downturn that the county was slow to recover from, resulted in Miller Street becoming the temporary home for the sheriff’s office for well over a decade.

Now, Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said the county will undertake a number of assessments of the condition of the Hampton Street building first.

The first assessment will be the more immediate work that will have to be undertaken by the county to weatherize the building. That would include new windows to keep the cold and rain outside, and an evaluation of the roof to determine what be needed to cure its problems.

Farther down the road, Griffin added, the building will have to be assessed to determine what it will take to bring that portion of the old school building up to code. After that’s done, he said, the county will consider what the future holds for the historic structure.

The building, constructed over 90 years ago, “has good bones,” Griffin said.