Council members given oath

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:31 am

Photos by GEORGE SALSBERRY

ANOTHER TERM. Valerie Murdaugh holds the Bible while Colleton County Councilman Steve Murdaugh prepares to receive his oath of office from 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner.

The two Republicans returning to Colleton County Council came to the main courtroom of the Colleton County Courthouse the morning of Jan. 2 to receive their oath of office.

At-large Colleton County Councilman Gene Whetsell was the first to stand before 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner to be sworn in. Whetsell’s wife Kathie held the Bible as her husband repeated the words that led Whetsell into his fifth four-year term on county council.

Following Whetsell’s oath of office, Western District Councilman Steve Murdaugh came to the front of the courtroom with his wife, Valerie. Murdaugh and Councilman Dr. Joseph Flowers represent the Western District on council.

Valerie held the Bible on which her husband rested his left hand while receiving his oath of office from Buckner.

Murdaugh was unchallenged in both the Republican Primary Election and November’s General Election.

Whetsell was unopposed in the Republican Primary Election and faced Democrat David Gar Linder in the Nov. 6 General Election, winning re-election by a 7,128 to 6,038 vote margin.

Art Williams, who won one of the Eastern District seats on council, received his oath of office during council’s Dec. 8 meeting. He joins fellow Eastern District council representative Phillip Taylor Sr.

Williams won the Democratic Primary Election in a three-way race for the Eastern District seat on county council.

In the primary, Williams received 905 votes to defeat incumbent councilman Evon Robinson, who received 662 votes, and John Washington, who received 153 votes.