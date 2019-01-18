Council approves roadwork plans

Four dirt roads in Cottageville area to be paved.

Two resolutions given Colleton County Council’s approval lay the groundwork for planned Colleton Transportation Committee (CTC) paving projects this year.

Council members approved issuing Palmetto Sitework Services, LLC, of Orangeburg a $988,527.75 contract to handle the paving of 4,302 linear feet of Durango Lane; 1,623 linear feet of Dakota Circle; and 1,197 linear feet of Angler Lane.

In a second resolution Palmetto Sitework was awarded a $412,360.10 contact to handle the Honor Lane improvement project. That work will improve 3,489 linear feet of Honor Lane.

All four roadways are in the Cottageville area and are currently dirt roads.

Colleton County Engineer Carla Harvey said the roadways were selected by the CTC for paving due to extensive maintenance demand from the county’s Roads and Bridges Department, as well as citizens’ requests.

The road right-of-way, established at the time of subdivision and acceptance of maintenance by the county, makes these roadways ideal paving candidates, according to Harvey.

Right-of-way acquisitions are a large role in roadway improvement projects due to cost and the extensive time required for acquisition.

Roadways are selected for improvement by the CTC, based on several criteria: citizens’ requests and county maintenance records, as well as ranking from the database, which prioritizes the roadways based on length and parcels served.

Funds for both contracts are coming from CTC’s Local Paving Fund.

The CTC meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in County Council Chambers. The CTC’s current allocation is $1.8 million per year, and 25 percent of the funding must be spent on the state road system.

• Council members approved accepting a $500,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant program to be used for the demolition of the former Cougar Stadium.

The county, Walterboro and the Colleton County School District will provide a 10 percent match for the CDBG funds.

• Approval was also given to accept a $200,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Infrastructure Fund program. The money will go to the sewer and water line installation at Lowcountry Regional Airport.

• Colleton County Council approved the acceptance of a $146,166.66 grant from Coastal Electric Cooperative, Inc. to be used for industrial infrastructure development.

The funds will be used to undertake water and sewer improvements and roadwork at the Colleton County Commerce Center.

• Council approved issuing three-year contracts to six architectural-engineering and land-surveying firms.

The companies would only be paid if their services were needed on future county projects.

• Council members authorized the county’s Emergency Management Division to seek a Federal Emergency Management Agency Pre-disaster Mitigation Grant.

If the application is successful, the funds will be used to purchase a generator to power a special medical needs shelter at Colleton County High School.

The county will have to provide a 25 percent match for the purchase of the generator.

• Colleton County Fire-Rescue was given council’s approval to issue a three-year contact for the fire department’s annual hose and ground ladder testing to Mill Dam Enterprises.

• Six companies were given contracts to provide Colleton County Fire-Rescue equipment that will go on three new pumper trucks, two used pumper trucks and a used ladder truck.

The new pumper trucks are not expected to be constructed and delivered to the county before the end of this calendar year.

When bids were sought for supplying a total of 56 different items, it was found that all six companies had submitted low bids on some of the items.

• Council members approved appointing Paul Mears to the Colleton County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs; Janice Wright and Matthew Hooker to the Colleton County Recreation Commission; and Gerald (Jerry) Breland Jr., LaVern C. Polk and William M. Farish to the Colleton County Fire-Rescue Commission.