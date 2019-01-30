Cougars sitting at top at the halfway mark of region

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 3:48 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar varsity basketball team is sitting in the top spot halfway through the Region VII-AAAA race following a 66-53 win over Hilton Head High School last week.

The Cougars (14-7, 3-0) have swept their competition in the first half of the region race, defeating Beaufort High School (81-51), Bluffton (67-51) and Hilton Head (66-53). They will begin the final leg of their region schedule Friday Feb. 1 on the road versus Beaufort. Colleton County will face non-region opponent Branchville High School on the road Tuesday Jan. 29.

Against the Seahawks, Bailey Encalade scored 21 points to lead Colleton County. Stephan Gadson added 11 points and Alex Sherrill scored 10 points. Other scoring for the Cougars included Jermaine Parker 7, Shykem Chisolm 6, Devon Farmer 6 and Antawn Griffin 4.

Hilton Head was led by Seelback with 13 points, followed by Richardson with 12 points.

“We came out sloppy in the first half against Hilton Head,” said Coach Matthew Mullins. “However, we were able to use our defense to force some turnovers in the second half, which would allow us to take control of the game and put it away in the fourth period. We can’t let recent success make us content. That is the battle we are fighting right now. Yes, we’ve won some games to put us first in the region, but if we don’t keep a chip on our shoulder, we can fall out of that spot real fast. We’re focusing on not being content with where we are now and trying to get a little better each day.”