Cougars set to head into conference play

January 9, 2019

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team split non-region matchups this past week to start 2019 at 10-6 overall.

The Cougars pounded Branchville High School 84-33 Wednesday Jan. 2 in a home game, then fell to Woodland High School 56-54 in overtime Friday evening on the road.

Against Branchville, Colleton County led 46-17 at the half, and scored 24 points in the third period. Alex Sherrill scored 15 points to lead the Cougar’s scoring effort. Stephan Gadson added 14 points and Bailey Encalade scored 12 points. Other scoring included Devon Farmer 8, Shykem Chisolm 8, Jahlil Ellison 8, Tito Holmes 7, Zashaun Shider 5, Jermaine Parker 4, Silas Holmes 2, Lance Calcutt 2 and Antawn Griffin 2.

Stephans led Branchville with 11 points.

Stephan Gadson scored 20 points against Woodland High School to lead the offensive effort for Colleton County. Other scoring included Chisolm 14, Sherrill 9, Encalade 8 and Griffin 3.

Shuler scored 19 points for Woodland High School.

“Branchville was a fun game for the kids because they know a lot of the kids on the other team, so they wanted to play well — and did so,” said Coach Matthew Mullins.

“Woodland was a tough one for us. We were up in the fourth period, and we let some bad calls and bad breaks get in our head, which cost us in overtime. To be above average, we need to do a better job of having a next-play mentality. We’ll carry that lesson with us as we get into the most important games of the year in the coming weeks.”

Colleton County was scheduled to host non-region opponent Williston Elko Wednesday Jan. 9, then Beaufort High School will be in town Friday Jan. 11 for the first Region VII-AAAA game of the season.

The Colleton County High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct seven members during halftime of the boys’ game Friday evening.