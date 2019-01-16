Cougars off to 1-0 start in Region VII-AAAA

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team went 2-0 last week including a dominating 81-51 win over Region VII-AAAA opponent Beaufort High School. The Cougars are now 12-6 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Against Williston Elko Wednesday Jan. 9, the Cougars pulled off a one-point decision (46-45) after trailing by seven at the half.

Shykem Chisolm led the Cougars with 13 points. Stephan Gadson and Bailey Encalade both added 11 points for Colleton County. Alex Sherrill and Antawn Griffin had four points each and Devon Farmer added two points.

For Williston Elko, Murray was the leading scorer with 19 points. Other scoring included Finney 9, Taylor 6, Broxton 2 and White 2.

In the home region opener against Beaufort High School Friday Jan. 11, Colleton County led by 14 points at the half.

Encalade led with 26 points on the boards. Other scoring included Chisolm 20, Sherrill 12, Farmer 8, Gadson 6, Mosley 5, Parker 3 and Griffin 2.

Beaufort was led by Rivers with 25 points. Other Eagle scoring included Heyward 8, Gaillard 6, Smith 4, Murray 1 and Smalls 1.

“The Williston Elko win was probably the worst I’ve felt after a win in a long time,” said Coach Matthew Mullins. “I thought we played down to their level and were lucky to come out with a win. Beaufort was the complete opposite. We played great team basketball from start to finish. The guys were excited to start off region play, but the message this week will be you can’t win the region in the first game — just like you can’t win a game in the first quarter.

“This week will be interesting as we go to play a very good Ashley Ridge team, then Friday we face the other 1-0 team in region: Bluffton.”

Colleton County is on the road this week with games scheduled against Ashley Ridge (12-5, 1-1) Monday Jan. 14 and a Region VII-AAAA match up against Bluffton (11-4, 1-0) Friday Jan. 18. The Bobcats are coached by Michael Tew, former Colleton County coach.