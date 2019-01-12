Cougars of the Month recognized

Last Updated: January 9, 2019 at 10:44 am

Colleton County Middle School recognized its Cougars of the Month for the month of November on Nov. 30.

Since beginning the ceremony last year, CCMS teachers and staff have recognized over 500 students. Each student was nominated for the monthly award by a teacher or staff member for being an excellent role model, a leader in academics and behavior, and for achieving excellence in the classroom. Each student’s certificate is printed with the nominating teacher’s personal justification for why the child received the honor of Student of the Month. “This is a very special ceremony and we were excited to celebrate our student’s many accomplishments!” said Angela Crosby of CCMS.

November’s students included Cheyenne Weber, Allen Herndon, Taylor Ford, Va’Shanti Greene, Delaine Ford, Jaida Griffin, Kamora Robinson, Makenzie Varnadoe, Kayla Carrasquillo, Avrial Portal, Hailey Craven, Abigail Burnett, Capri Jones, Landon Hill, Nathaniel Hudgins, Jayden Ancrum, Dale Lyons, Kemondrae Jenkins, Bernard Ready, Ra’mya Townsend, Alysa Green, Keith Randolph, Anna Brown, Christopher Salley, Trey’veon Wright, Cameron Ballew, Faith Bishop, Nyeon Dubois, Jana Matthews, Lucas Berry, Kaitlyn O’Quinn, Jaleek Bellinger, Jayden Teasdell, Kenny Hand, Bonifacio Zarco-Sanchez.