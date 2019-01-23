Cougars 2-0 in Region VII-AAAA

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 12:03 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougars defeated Region VII-AAAA opponent Bluffton (12-5, 1-1) 67-51 on the road Friday Jan. 18 to remain undefeated in conference play. Earlier in the week, Colleton County dropped a 62-48 non-conference game versus Region VIII-AAAA Ashley Ridge.

On the road against the Swamp Foxes, Bailey Encalade led the Cougars with 22 points. Stephan Gadson added 12 points and Devon Farmer added six points. Other Cougars scoring included Alex Sherrill 4, Jermaine Parker 4 and Antawn Griffin 1.

Ashley Ridge was led by J. Williams who scored 18 points.

“Even though we lost the game, it was nice to see some progression,” said Coach Matthew Mullins. “We lost to Ashley Ridge by 20 the first time we played them. In this game we were down four points going into the fourth quarter, when we just went cold and fell too far behind.”

Against the Bobcats, Colleton County led 42-22 at the half. Gadson scored 31 points for Colleton County and Chisolm added 11 points. In other Cougar scoring: Sherrill 6, Farmer 6, Jermaine Parker 5, Encalade 5, Tito Holmes 5.

Bluffton was led by Rivers with 17 points.

“Friday’s game was a great illustration of the ‘next man up’ attitude,” said Mullins. “When one man falls, it is the next man’s job to step up and carry the weight for him. Bailey got in foul trouble early and Shy Chisolm was playing hurt. Instead of panicking, we had other guys step up. Stephan Gadson got hot in the first half and the other guys followed his lead. There is still work to be done, but we are where we want to be right now in the region standings. No one is going to give it to us the rest of the way. We must go earn it.”

Colleton County will host Hilton Head Friday Jan. 25.