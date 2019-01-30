Cougar Wrestling takes down Lower Richland

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 3:52 pm

The Colleton County High School Wrestling team traveled to Sumter for a non-conference tri-match that included Lower-Richland High School Wednesday Jan. 23. The Cougars defeated Lower-Richland (52-24) and fell to Sumter (48-32). Next up, the Cougars will begin participation in the State Duals beginning Feb. 9.