Cougar Wrestling honors seniors

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 11:58 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Wrestling team honored its five seniors prior to the Jan. 15 home match against Bluffton High School. Wyatt O’Quinn, Brad Beard, Tyrese Pressey, Terreak Gadson and Anthony Generette were recognized for their leadership and contribution to the Cougar Wrestling program.

In addition to celebrating their seniors, the Cougars were also able to celebrate a 54-30 victory over the Bobcats. Every wrestler recorded a win on the mat for Colleton County, with the only Bluffton points coming from forfeits due to empty weight classes on the Cougar roster.

The Cougars traveled to Beaufort High School Wednesday Jan. 16 for a tri-match that included Whale Branch Early College High School. Against the Warriors, Colleton County won easily (36-12) in a shortened 25-minute match with only three head-to-head matchups resulting in pins by the Cougars.

It was a different story for the Beaufort game, where Colleton County faced a full roster of Eagles.

“Beaufort was a different story,” said Coach Packy Burke. “They had a full line up which made it almost impossible for us to win. We fought hard but came up short (60-21) in another region game.”