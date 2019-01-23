Cougar Football holds end-of-season awards

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar Football program held its end-of-season awards ceremony Thursday Jan. 17 in the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School.

Leon Hammond, Colleton County School District Athletic Director, welcomed the players and families to the ceremony and acknowledged the success of the fall football season.

Coach Coby Peeler opened the awards presentation saying, “I thought our guys grew up a lot. They genuinely care about their team and learned to play unselfishly. To win the first playoff game in about 16 years is a huge accomplishment the players will always remember. We’re nowhere close to satisfied, but I think we’re growing and learning how to win.”

The following student-athletes were recognized: Shykem Chisolm – Offensive MVP; James Brown – Defensive MVP; K’Shawn Salley – Heart of a Cougar Award; Amari Daniels – Future Award; Lance Calcutt – Academic Award.

Also receiving recognition were five Region VII-AAAA selections including Chisolm, Lane West, Jeremiah Mosley, James Brown and Jalen Levine.

The junior varsity awards included: Jackie White – Offensive MVP; Cole Smith – Defensive MVP; Adam Buckner – Academic Award.