Cougar Cheerleaders have “sweet” time performing in Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar Cheerleaders, directed by Coach Meagan Driggers, had a “sweet” time performing in the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The squad not only performed on the front line of the 25-yard-line during the halftime show, but watched as the Texas Longhorns defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 28-21.

Kasheyonna David, Sarah Ward, Adriene Jenkins, Amber Avant, Kaylee Pak, Byonka McElveen, Briana Sauls, Jiarha Pinckney and Genesis Frazier were the squad members who participated in the performance.

The Cougar cheerleaders flew out of Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday Dec. 29 and returned home January 2.

“We did some sightseeing on the first day and explored the shops at the River Walk and the French Quarter,” said Coach Driggers. “We saw the La La Rie Mansion, multiple famous cemeteries and went on a private ghost tour of the city. We finished the first night with beignets at the famous Café Du Monde.”

It wasn’t all fun and games for the squad however, as they had plenty of rehearsal time for the big performance.

“On the first rehearsal day, we met choreographer, Chuck Maldonado, who has worked on ‘Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’” said Driggers. “With over 400 participants, we were chosen to perform up front on the 25-yard line.

“Saturday evening, we attended the Masquerade Ball at Mardi Gras World, where all the Mardi Gras floats are built and stored,” she added.

“We were able to see some of the most famous floats and saw part of a Chick-Fil-A float being built. There, each coach was presented an award for being selected to participate in the event.

“On day two, we fine-tuned final choreography for the halftime performance and arranged choreography for the Sugar Bowl Parade,” said Driggers. “During the parade, we walked down Decatur Street and performed live on television during FanFest. On New Year’s Eve, we enjoyed a traditional New Orleans Cajun dinner at a local restaurant on Bourbon Street, then strolled along taking in the music from several street performers and we watched fireworks over the Mississippi River at midnight.

“On game day, we had a full-dress rehearsal with the marching bands who were also selected to perform for the halftime show,” said Driggers.

“We then enjoyed the first half of the game in the stands before lining up just before halftime. The performance was shown live on ESPN where everyone was seen. Jiarha Pinckney had a good camera spot during the performance.

“It was such a great experience,” said Driggers.

“We had long, and exciting days packed with plenty of rehearsals and time to enjoy all that New Orleans has to offer. I could not have picked a better group to share this experience with. They are exemplary student-athletes and I could not be prouder of them.”